New on on-demand and video picks: ‘The Kid Who Would Be King,’ a genre-bending comedy

The buzz around the Showtime dramedy “ faded some after the show debuted in 2010, but by the end of its four-season, 40-episode run, this story about a woman’s wild final years had delivered an unusually frank and funny take on the subject of dying. A lot of the credit for that is due to star Laura Linney, who won an Emmy for her portrayal of a stressed-out suburbanite taking a terminal diagnosis as the excuse to live the life she’s always wanted… and then trying to figure out just what that means. This set collects one of the prestige TV era’s more underrated series, notable for its superior cast and its willingness to laugh in the face of death.