New video: ‘Searching’ uses webcam to create a one-of-a-kind mystery

Aneesh Chaganty isn’t the first director to use webcams as a storytelling tool, but his hit thriller (co-written with Sev Ohanian) does more with the concept than just cleverly try to limit what we see on the screen to whatever the characters find on their computers or cellphones. As worried father David Kim (played by John Cho) uses every online resource at his disposal to find his daughter — with the help of a cop (Debra Messing), with whom he’s in frequent contact — “Searching” taps into one of the common anxieties of modern life, where access to a plethora of information only heightens our awareness of what we can’t ever really know. The gimmicky presentation works well with the film's tense missing-persons plot and Cho’s excellent lead performance, creating a one-of-a kind mystery in which the hero is stymied by an overabundance of clues.