New video: Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper power ‘A Star Is Born’ update

It used to be that the Academy Awards’ shorts categories were the hardest for the average movie buff to judge. But over the past few years the live-action, animated and documentary short subjects have been made more widely available -- via packages that either screen at local art house cinemas or are streamable via various digital retailers. This year’s batch includes a mini-doc about a 1939 New York Nazi rally and one about the people who help facilitate end-of-life decisions, as well as live-action shorts about child-murder and racism and — on a much lighter note — a cartoon about talking animals in a psychotherapy group, and one about a kid dreaming of becoming an astronaut. Watch them all this week to be the savviest competitor in your Oscar pool.