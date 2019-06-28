New video: ‘Transit’ is another provocative thriller from director Christian Petzold

German director Christian Petzold has made some of the more gripping dramas of the last decade: films like “Jerichow” and “Phoenix,” which weave the elements of classic Hitchcockian thrillers into subtle studies of social conflict. His new movie is one of his most provocative. Based on Anna Seghers’ 1942 novel — which was set in Marseille, France, among refugees desperately waiting for the paperwork that would allow them to flee the Nazi occupation — Petzold’s “Transit” takes place in the present-day, but keeps Seghers’ plot and characters almost exactly as it is. The movie could be read as an alternate history piece, or as a chilling depiction of a modern world sliding into authoritarianism. Mostly, it’s another tense and absorbing Petzold picture, about people in dire situations, who develop relationships with each other based less on warm feelings than on raw need.