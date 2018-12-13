With 'Aquaman,' 'Destroyer' and 'Boy Erased,' Nicole Kidman is everywhere

“I would never have normally got up there on the stage,” Kidman says. “Never. That’s a step. When time is of the essence, you think, ‘Well, why not try to push through things and have more experiences?’ And also, with children, not wanting to develop their personalities that way. Because they obviously mimic you and pick up on all that and absorb it. My little one, who’s probably more introverted, I see her start to respond to that, so I’m always trying not to lump them with my garbage.” She laughs. “Probably about 10 years ago, I could have gone two directions, which would have been into that very isolated, hermetic life, which would not have been a good place for me. Or I kind of went into, ‘OK. I can move out.’