Must see summer movies: Times critics share their picks

Directed by Nisha Ganatra and a major hit at Sundance, where its $13-million sale to Amazon set a record, “Late Night” is the first theatrical script by costar and all-around comedy force Mindy Kaling. She plays Molly Patel, a diversity hire who goes to work as the only woman in the writers room of a celebrated late night talk show. The only hitch is that the show is facing rough seas after being hosted for 28 years by the acerbic, cerebral Katherine Newbury, a master of take-no-prisoners repartee smashingly played by Emma Thompson.