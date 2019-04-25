The summer's biggest movie franchises — ranked

Since 2002’s “Spider-Man,” Sony Pictures has kept its sole comic book franchise humming through an ever more complex web of reboots, sequels and spinoffs. Following up on Spidey’s highly successful re-introduction with 2017’s “Homecoming,” which fully immersed the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Far From Home” takes the web-slinger — now played by Tom Holland — on a school trip to Europe with his friends, where he comes up against Jake Gyllenhaal’s villain Mysterio. The goal is to make it past “The Amazing Spider-Man,” which stalled out after its sequel.