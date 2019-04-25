Virtually every movie coming out this summer

In 1978, the wives of three Irish mobsters take over the families' business after their husbands are sent to prison. With Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish, Elisabeth Moss, Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d'Arcy James, with Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp, Jeremy Bobb, E.J. Bonilla, Wayne Duvall, Annabella Sciorra, Myk Watford. Written and directed by Andrea Berloff, based on the Vertigo comic book series created by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle for DC. Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema