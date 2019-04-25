Olivia Wilde on the high school comedies and buddy cop films that inspired ‘Booksmart’

”I screened this for the cast at NeueHouse before we started filming, because I wanted them to understand that there are no small characters. There is no one forgettable in this film, and they really took that to heart. Many of them had never seen it, so they were coming up to me after saying, ‘I didn’t know about that movie! It’s the coolest movie I’ve ever seen!’ They’d heard references to [Sean Penn’s character, Jeff] Spicoli, but never knew who he was. Also, musically, it has, like, 30 needle drops like we do. It was a lot cheaper in those days to license music.”