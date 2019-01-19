'Vice' and 'Leave No Trace' expose the sins and casualties of the Iraq war

“This spirit that lives on the margin,” says Granik, who based her film on Peter Rock’s novel “My Abandonment.” “We don’t know if we can see him or not. He lives in the woods. Is he to be feared? Is he to be loved? There is someone dwelling in those woods. We don’t know much about him. We don’t know what he needs. We don’t know why he’s choosing to live this way. That was the beginning of being able to name post-traumatic stress.”