Watch out Hollywood, Nollywood is coming to town for a festival of African film

But Nollywood is far from the days of one if its earliest hits, “Living in Bondage,” the 1992 saga of a man who sacrifices his wife to a satanic cult to win riches that ultimately curse him. The film first appeared on VHS tapes, circulating through city markets and village outposts as metaphor for a nation facing political and economic uncertainty. Nigeria has since opened many more movie houses, but going out to a film in a land of widespread poverty — and an elite that skims above it all — is not taken lightly.