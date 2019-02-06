BAFTA drops Bryan Singer from 'Bohemian Rhapsody' nomination

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced Wednesday that Bryan Singer’s name was removed from “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” nomination for outstanding British film at the BAFTA Awards this weekend.
The withdrawal comes after the Atlantic published an investigative article last month detailing sexual assault allegations against Singer by several men, some of whom allege they were raped by the “X-Men” director when they were minors.
Singer has repeatedly denied the allegations and branded the Atlantic story a “homophobic smear piece.”
“BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values,” Wednesday’s statement read. “BAFTA notes Mr. Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved.”
The popular film’s seven BAFTA nominations for Sunday’s BAFTA Awards remain in place, and only Singer’s name was removed from them. Film producer Graham King and screenwriter Anthony McCarten’s names will remain.
“BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this,” the statement continued.
The academy said it will not comment further on the suspension.
BAFTA has previously addressed alleged misconduct. It suspended movie mogul Harvey Weinstein’s membership in October 2017 and permanently terminated it the following year.
Following the Atlantic expose, “Bohemian Rhapsody” was removed from GLAAD Media Awards’ original film nominees.