AIDS doc ‘5B,’ co-directed by Paul Haggis, uses star power to raise awareness

“Don’t cry! Then you’ll get me going,” Morrison said. “It all started because there was a man who was dying and he said, ‘I just want someone to hold me,’ so I just took off my shoes and curled up in bed and held him. A lot of those people had no one, and you had to be there for them. If that meant getting next to them, holding them, having their body fluids all over you, you did it and showered later if you needed to. That’s what a caring human being does, even outside of being a professional.”