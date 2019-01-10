Review: ‘A Dog's Way Home’ is undercut by its childish tone

Dog lovers will likely warm to the tale of Bella's quest to reunite with her person despite the odds and circumstances. One would have to be made of stone to not well up during the harrowing climax. But the resolutions are as outlandish as the journey itself. Did no one think to petition the city council to simply change the pit bull law? When the story lags, these are the flaws that pester, and even the cute factor of “A Dog's Way Home” can't obscure its narrative weaknesses.