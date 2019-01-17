Review: A quirky Jodie Whittaker carries the tragic, relatable 'Adult Life Skills'

There is, of course, something more tragic behind Anna's quirks and peccadilloes and her seeming inability to grow up or move beyond the childish wardrobe and behavior that drives her mother batty. She makes videos starring her thumbs and each night scrolls an old website — the online home of the humorous videos she once made with her twin brother, who is no longer around. The videos are juvenile, raunchy and look like tons of fun to have made. It's obvious Anna is in arrested development. It's also obvious that she's in mourning, and that the two things are inextricably linked.