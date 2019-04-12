Review: No Heathcliff, Darcy or even Harry Styles for coming-of-age romance ‘After’

The problems may lie in Todd’s novel, but regardless, characters act illogically, as though written by someone who napped through most of Intro to Psych and skipped English 101 altogether. Character motivations go either unwritten or left on the cutting room floor. Hardin remains a cypher, and what we do see points toward anger and violence issues. Tessa deserves better, but so does the audience — composed largely of teens and young women — who are expected to swoon over this supposed romantic hero.