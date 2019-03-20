‘The Aftermath’ explores compassion for the enemy in the wake of WWII

“I’ve done various films set in the Second World War, but I’d never seen anything dealing with this specific period,” says Knightley, who felt an immediate interest in the script. “It just made me realize I’d never even thought about it. And you think about that in terms of ‘OK, the English and the Germans had been killing each other for six years and the propaganda had been demonizing the other so that they could kill each other for six years. How do you see and come to terms with each other as human beings after that?’ That’s a question, even now, we can’t fully answer. How do you physically rebuild these cities, but also how on earth do you forgive? How on earth do you move forward?”