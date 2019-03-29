A critic remembers Agnès Varda, one of the lasting treasures of the cinema

She courted a similarly polarized response with “One Sings, the Other Doesn’t” (1977), a charmingly upbeat musical about two friends and their intersections with the post-1968 French women’s movement. Many dismissed it as lyrical, propagandizing tripe, but for me the warmth, humor and serenity of Varda’s storytelling are hard-earned and anything but simple-minded. Her utopian impulse, far from negating her moral and political seriousness, is in fact a testament to it. One of the slippery paradoxes of Varda’s work is that she managed, often in the same instance, to make movies about the world both as it is and also as it should be.