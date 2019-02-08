Albert Finney saluted as actor's actor and giant of stage and screen

Albert Finney’s admirers and peers saluted the late film and stage star Friday following his death at 82.
Over the course of his prolific career, the five-time Oscar-nominated British actor starred in “Tom Jones,” “Annie,” “Erin Brockovich,” “Big Fish” and “Skyfall.”
Filmmaker Ridley Scott told Deadline that he was “knocked out by his talent, charm and energy” when they worked together on “The Duellists,” Scott’s directorial debut.
James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig told the BBC that he was deeply saddened by Finney’s passing and that “the world has lost a giant.”
“Wherever Albert is now, I hope there are horses and good company,” the actor said.
007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli also paid tribute to the actor, saying in a tweet that “it was a privilege to work with him and an honour to have had him as part of our Bond family.”
Emmy winner Henry Winkler described Finney as an actor’s actor; Oscar-winning screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie lauded his “unique ability to combine power with powerlessness”; and actor Colin Hanks said Finney made acting “seem effortless, even when you knew it wasn’t.”
Additional tributes came pouring in on social media, with many admiring Finney’s body of work and his artistry with a Thompson, a nod to his gun work in 1990’s “Miller’s Crossing.”
Here’s a look at some of the tributes: