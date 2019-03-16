A bestselling book, hit podcast and now a new documentary: Why is everyone so obsessed with Elizabeth Holmes?

“I think one of the reasons Elizabeth was so convincing was because when she’s making her pitch, she’s not Bernie Madoff thinking, ‘I’m feeding a bunch of [bull],’ ” Gibney continued. “She’s saying, ‘I believe this. I have the mission. I’ve been to the mountaintop.’ I believe in the moment — I never met her — but in the moment she was making the pitch, she believed it. I’m certain she was also was being given the information that the machinery was not working. But she was also thinking that because it was for a good cause, it’s OK. You fudge the truth because you have a noble mission.”