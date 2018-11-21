Review: The glorious Aretha Franklin concert documentary 'Amazing Grace' finally emerges 46 years later

You might miss too the brief moment when the spotlight throws a halo around the choir’s ebullient director, Alexander Hamilton, as he navigates the singers through Marvin Gaye’s “Wholy Holy.” Most of all, you’d miss the sight of Aretha Franklin herself, a vision in her shimmering caftans. Whether she’s seated at the piano or standing at the dais, or conferring briefly with the others in front of the altar, she radiates an otherworldly calm. That remains so even after she starts spitting out almighty improvisations and running through vocal glissandos. The energy of her performance is electrifying; you see her sweat, but you never see her strain.