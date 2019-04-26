‘Avengers: Endgame’: Who died and who survived? A guide

Warning: As the headline suggests, this story contains significant spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame.” Do not read if you haven’t seen the movie.
Twenty-two films, 11 years, nearly $19 billion in ticket sales and one magical, bejeweled space glove have led to this moment: sorting out who survived “Avengers: Endgame,” the finale of the “Infinity Saga” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
As Disney and Marvel bring the epic home stretch of their sprawling superhero saga to something resembling closure in “Avengers: Endgame,” it can be tough to keep tabs on which beloved MCU characters are still around and which have passed on to the great comic book in the sky.
We can help with that.
After watching “Endgame,” snap on for a handy — and very spoilery —roll call of every character who lives and dies in “Avengers: Endgame.”
If you’re feeling sentimental, just remember: In the MCU, as in comics, rebirth is but a retcon away.
Seriously, major spoilers for “Avengers: Endgame” follow!
TOTALLY DEAD
Tony Stark/Iron Man (After launching the MCU with 2008’s “Iron Man,” he died as he lived: talking about himself.)
Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (After a valiant act of self-sacrifice: dead, alas. But getting her own movie!)
Thanos (Killed not once, but twice in “Endgame”)
Ebony Maw (Presumably died when Thanos’ legions got dusted)
Old Nebula (Killed by New Woke Nebula in “Endgame”)
Gamora (Still technically dead after being sacrificed for the Soul Stone by her dad in “Infinity War”)
Heimdall (Still dead, also thanks to Thanos)
Frigga (Still dead — but more important for her son Thor: still wise)
Peggy Carter (Passed away in old age in “Civil War”… but presumably died happy, thanks to Steve’s “Endgame” detour through time)
Vision (Also still dead, but getting his own spinoff Disney+ series with Scarlet Witch — so don’t cry for Vision just yet)
NOT DEAD!
Steve Rogers/Captain America (Older! But not dead yet)
Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Your new Captain America and the erstwhile Cap BFF are also set to star in a Disney+ buddy series.)
Bruce Banner/Sweater Hulk
Thor
Valkyrie
Korg and Miek
Jane Foster (We presume.)
Clint Barton/Hawkeye
Laura Barton and the family Hawkeye (Returned to the world of the living and with decent cell reception to boot)
Peter Parker/Spider-Man (July’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” might’ve been a bit awkward otherwise.)
Ned!
Aunt May!
Peter Quill/Star Lord
Nebula (Killed her past self in “Endgame,” literally and metaphorically)
Groot
Drax
Mantis
Rocket
Scott Lang/Ant-Man
Hank Pym
Janet van Dyne
Hope van Dyne/The Wasp
Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Also alive and thriving: Carol’s new space hairdo)
Doctor Strange
Wong
T’Challa/Black Panther
Okoye
Shuri (Obviously)
M’Baku
Ramonda
Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Brought back from the Great “Infinity War” Dusting in “Endgame,” she’ll appear with the dearly departed Vision … somehow … in their upcoming Disney+ streaming series “WandaVision.”)
Nick Fury
Maria Hill
Thaddeus E. “Thunderbolt” Ross
James Rhodes/War Machine
Pepper Potts
Morgan Stark
Happy Hogan
???
Past-Gamora (She conveniently time-jumped into “Endgame” with no knowledge of the past 12 MCU movies, then switched sides to join the good guys just in time. But where did she go after Tony’s snap?)
Loki (You get a Disney+ series! You get a Disney+ series! You get a Disney+ series! Now last seen disappearing with the Tesseract in the year 2012 before Thanos is scheduled to kill him in “Infinity War,” the God of Mischief is one of many MCU characters slated to return in his own Disney+ series.)
The Ancient One (Because after following the adventures of dozens of characters over the course of 22 movies and 11 years only to watch a few sad heroes make a go-back machine to set it all right, what is time, really?)