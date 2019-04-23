Review: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ brings the Marvel saga to a thrilling, time-twisting conclusion — for now

I say this as someone who found much to resist in last year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” and who was struck less by the audacity than the cynicism of its doomsday cliffhanger, in which a giant talking eggplant named Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half the world’s population with the snap of a finger. Perhaps I undersold “Infinity War,” insofar as it clearly planted the seeds of my own inevitable surrender: Cinematic mythmaking this indulgent in size and scale has a way of forging its own rules, as well as its own loopholes. And loopholes — another word for them might be “contradictions” — are crucial to the pleasures of “Avengers: Endgame.”