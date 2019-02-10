2019 BAFTAs: Alfonso Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ and ‘The Favourite’ dominate

Alfonso Cuaron's lyrical "Roma" has been named best picture at the British Academy Film Awards. It bested "The Favourite," which bookies had favored to win the top prize at Britain's equivalent of the Oscars.
Cuaron thanked Netflix for backing "a black and white film about a domestic worker" that is not in English. Cuaron was also named best director at Sunday night's awards ceremony in London, where "Roma" took four trophies in all.
Olivia Colman won the best-actress prize at the British Academy Film Awards for "The Favourite."
The British actress had been favored to win the award for her performance as Britain's 18th-century Queen Anne in the royal tragicomedy that also earned Rachel Weisz a nod for best supporting actress.
The film dominated the awards, winning half a dozen trophies so far at the ceremony. It kicked off the awards by winning the prize for best British film.
Weisz won for her performance as a scheming aristocrat. The actress said she "had the greatest luck in that I played opposite two of the most glorious women," co-stars Emma Stone and Colman.
A delighted Colman said: "We're doing so well, aren't we?"
Rami Malek won the best-actor prize for his performance as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Malek said it was "extraordinary" to be recognized for his performance as the late frontman of Queen. "Bohemian Rhapsody" has overcome a rocky journey and lukewarm critical reviews to become a box-office hit and awards-season contender.
Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor for his role as a concert pianist in "Green Book."
Ali said it was "surreal to get this kind of thing for something you feel so passionate about and grateful for." The actor performed alongside Viggo Mortensen in "Green Book," which tells the story of a black musician and his white driver touring the Deep South in the 1960s.
Other winners so far include Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" for best adapted screenplay, the Bradley Cooper-directed "A Star Is Born" for music and Cuaron's lush black-and-white "Roma" for cinematography.