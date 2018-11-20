Review: 'Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché' sheds light on the first female film director

So why on earth was this pioneering filmmaker, who essentially came up with the idea for cinema as we know it, lost to the annals of time? Why isn’t her name as ubiquitous as Lumière or Méliès or Edison? Green is like a dog with a bone when it comes to this mystery, finding anyone and everyone somewhat connected to Guy-Blaché. She tracks down trinkets in the garage of a biker named Bob, the widower of Guy-Blaché’s great-granddaughter. She Skypes with a family tree’s worth of cousins related to one of Guy-Blaché’s cameramen, and interviews seemingly every film professor, historian and preservationist in the state of California.