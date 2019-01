Why the conversations between black men in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ feel so rare

For the longest time I haven’t had a single close black male friend. Partly, this was because of my own retreat from my childhood neighborhood. And many of my college friends had moved back East or to the South. The men I’m most comfortable with are involved in the arts — usually from the middle or working class — who had a calling more than an ambition to live a life in the arts. My girls have decided to find community elsewhere. My oldest daughter, Giselle, lives and works in D.C. because she wanted to immerse herself in black life, and my second-oldest daughter is following in her footsteps by choosing to attend a historically black college or university.