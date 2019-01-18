Why the conversations between black men in ‘If Beale Street Could Talk’ feel so rare

The mid-’70s, before I left for college, was a great time to be a black teenager. I had close friends who were athletes and broad-minded readers who were easy to hang with. But one of my friends, a big-hearted, overweight loser with a wicked sense of humor, was always on the verge of disaster. The way he lived, recklessly getting into trouble with a massive sense of joie de vivre, was a cautionary tale for me. Still, I envied him. And I never forgot him — I even wrote a novel about him — but I didn’t want to be him. I didn’t want to go to jail. He went to jail frequently.