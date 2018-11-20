Review: 'Becoming Astrid' details the hardscrabble beginnings of Pippi Longstocking's creator

Up till then, under the claustrophobic framing of Erik Molberg Hansen’s cinematography and the mostly melodrama-free direction, Astrid’s hardship of thwarted ambition and disrupted motherhood is presented as both what becomes a writer, and what could easily un-become one, too. The film’s occasional flatness of tone isn’t always well-used — these may be the raw materials for a classic Hollywood weepie, but sometimes you want to see filmmaking, not a camera pointed in the general direction of who’s talking. Yet as “Becoming Astrid” wends its way, it’s also sometimes a sly biopic dare — not just, can you see the looming legend in a single unwed mother scraping by? But also, would you have thought to look?