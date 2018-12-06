Review: Julia Roberts is pulled every which way in the gutsy, clumsy 'Ben Is Back'

At the same time, it’s hard not to feel that Holly’s big tell-off moments — the worst may be the one where she drags Ben to a cemetery and orders him to pick his burial spot — have been scripted to suit Roberts’ outspoken, no-bull persona rather than the character’s inner truth. And while the actress seems to relish the opportunity to show her emotional range, too often she seems to be running through a series of climaxes with little connective tissue. One moment Holly is bonding with the grieving mother (Rachel Bay Jones) of another young addict; the next she’s angrily confronting the aging doctor (Jack Davidson) who prescribed Ben painkillers after an accident years ago, and whom she blames for his present woes.