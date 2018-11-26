Bernardo Bertolucci, director of 'Last Tango in Paris' and 'The Last Emperor,' dies at 77

Born in Parma, Italy, on March 16, 1941, to poet Attilio Bertolucci and his wife, Ninetta, Bertolucci was raised in an artistic environment. Initially determined to become a writer, he turned to film while studying at the University of Rome. He made his directorial debut with 1962’s murder mystery “La Commare Secca,” which he followed with 1964’s critically heralded romantic drama “Before the Revolution,” whose central protagonist, like Bertolucci, was a professed Marxist.