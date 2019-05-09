Review: ‘The Biggest Little Farm’ is a winning doc about a couple’s agricultural dream

Few things have sent up our food-conscious era quite so accurately (or affectionately) as that first-season “Portlandia” sketch in which a restaurant waiter is given the third degree by concerned patrons over the bona fides of the menu’s locally raised chicken. (“It’s not some guy on a yacht in Miami saying he’s organic?”) But the truth is, once you absorb back-to-the-earth porn as lovingly crafted as “The Biggest Little Farm,” you might just turn into one of those market gadflies who wants nothing but the most authentic story behind that dewy stone fruit or mocha brown egg. The doc, about the Chester family’s biodynamic Eden, Apricot Lane Farms, up in Moorpark, was eight years in the making for John Chester.