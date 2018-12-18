Snapchat, Venus and Serena's dad, GamerGate horror and Drudge screenplays top annual Black List

Some setups are relatively simple and to the point — “A couple’s anniversary is interrupted by a home invasion” in “Happy Anniversary,” by Holly Brix — while Lena Waithe’s “Queen & Slim,” about a black couple on the run after their first date, and Gary Spinelli’s “Rub & Tug,” the biopic of Dante “Tex” Gill, which was to star Scarlett Johansson until she left the project in July following protests over the casting of a cis actress in a trans male role, also made this year’s list.