That’s a lovely sentiment for a movie about the Darwinian shark tank called high school. It’s also an inspiring, unfashionably optimistic thought for the species in general. “Booksmart” leaves you feeling unaccountably hopeful for the state of humanity — and the state of American screen comedy too. Some of that hope stems from the fact that the movie’s director, four screenwriters and two stars are all women, a talent combination that’s rarer than it should be and that should lay waste to the last pathetic vestiges of the “women can be funny” debate. It probably won’t, of course. No one who had any doubt to begin with is likely to be convinced by evidence to the contrary.