Box office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed II' lead record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend

Nov 25, 2018 | 10:20 AM
In "Ralph Breaks the Internet," video-game bad guy Ralph (voice of John C. Reilly, center) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman, right) venture into the world of the internet, where they meet EBay Elayne (Rebecca Wisocky, left). (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Sequels and revivals dominated the box office over the holiday weekend as the top four spots went to follow-ups of popular franchises that contributed to the biggest overall Thanksgiving weekend ever.

In first place, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Ralph Breaks The Internet" premiered with an impressive $84.5 million for five days, with $55.7 million of that coming Friday through Sunday, according to figures from measurement firm Comscore.

The $175-million film easily surpassed analysts' projections of $65 million to $75 million.

The sequel to 2012's "Wreck-It Ralph," which opened with $49 million before earning $471 million worldwide, "Ralph Breaks The Internet" sees arcade game characters Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) traveling through cyberspace in a send-up of internet culture and Disney's own franchises. It went over well with audiences and critics, with an A- rating on CinemaScore and an 86% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

At No. 2, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's "Creed II" debuted with $55.8 million ($35.3 million Friday-Sunday), the largest Thanksgiving opening for a live-action film.

A follow-up to 2015's "Creed," the sequel cost at least $40 million to make. It also earned positive reviews from audiences and critics, with an A rating on CinemaScore and a 82% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal's "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" came in third place in its third weekend, adding $42 million ($30.2 million Friday-Sunday) for a cumulative $180.4 million.

Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" earned $42.9 over five days but slipped to fourth place with $29.7 million for Friday-Sunday in its second weekend (a 52% drop) for a cumulative $117.1 million.

Rounding out the top five, Fox's "Bohemian Rhapsody" earned $19.2 million ($13.8 million Friday-Sunday) in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $152 million.

New this week, Lionsgate's "Robin Hood" opened at $14.2 million ($9.1 million Friday-Sunday), below analysts predictions of $17 million. The big-budget revival, which cost an estimated $100 million to make, was well-received by audiences but fell flat with critics, earning a B rating on CinemaScore and a 12% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

