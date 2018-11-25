Box office: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and 'Creed II' lead record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend

Sequels and revivals dominated the box office over the holiday weekend as the top four spots went to follow-ups of popular franchises that contributed to the biggest overall Thanksgiving weekend ever.
In first place, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Ralph Breaks The Internet" premiered with an impressive $84.5 million for five days, with $55.7 million of that coming Friday through Sunday, according to figures from measurement firm Comscore.
The $175-million film easily surpassed analysts' projections of $65 million to $75 million.
The sequel to 2012's "Wreck-It Ralph," which opened with $49 million before earning $471 million worldwide, "Ralph Breaks The Internet" sees arcade game characters Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) traveling through cyberspace in a send-up of internet culture and Disney's own franchises. It went over well with audiences and critics, with an A- rating on CinemaScore and an 86% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
At No. 2, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's "Creed II" debuted with $55.8 million ($35.3 million Friday-Sunday), the largest Thanksgiving opening for a live-action film.
A follow-up to 2015's "Creed," the sequel cost at least $40 million to make. It also earned positive reviews from audiences and critics, with an A rating on CinemaScore and a 82% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Universal's "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" came in third place in its third weekend, adding $42 million ($30.2 million Friday-Sunday) for a cumulative $180.4 million.
Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" earned $42.9 over five days but slipped to fourth place with $29.7 million for Friday-Sunday in its second weekend (a 52% drop) for a cumulative $117.1 million.
Rounding out the top five, Fox's "Bohemian Rhapsody" earned $19.2 million ($13.8 million Friday-Sunday) in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $152 million.
New this week, Lionsgate's "Robin Hood" opened at $14.2 million ($9.1 million Friday-Sunday), below analysts predictions of $17 million. The big-budget revival, which cost an estimated $100 million to make, was well-received by audiences but fell flat with critics, earning a B rating on CinemaScore and a 12% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.