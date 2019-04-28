‘Avengers: Endgame’ rolls up $1.2 billion and a slew of box office records

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the time-altering film posted a record $60 million in Thursday previews and was screened in a record 4,662 theaters. It was extremely well received, with an A+ CinemaScore (the third MCU film to do so after “The Avengers” and “Black Panther”) and a 96% “fresh” score from review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. AMC set attendance records on Saturday with more than 2.6 million guests, with 19 locations operating for 24 hours from Thursday night through Sunday.