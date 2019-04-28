‘Avengers: Endgame’ rolls up $1.2 billion and a slew of box office records

After 11 years, 22 films and more than $19 billion in box office grosses, Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” marks a culmination of sorts for the superhero blockbuster franchise, shattering records in its first weekend of release.
The film opened with $1.2 billion in global receipts, which includes the biggest-ever North American debut of $350 million and international grosses of $859 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
That makes it the first film in history to surpass $1 billion in its opening weekend, reaching the billion-dollar threshold in just five days, more than twice as fast as predecessor “Avengers: Infinity War,” which held the record at 11 days.
“Though ‘Endgame’ is far from an end for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these first 22 films constitute a sprawling achievement,” said Disney Chairman Alan Horn in a statement. “Kevin Feige and the Marvel Studios team have continued to challenge notions of what is possible at the movie theater both in terms of storytelling and at the box office.”
Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the time-altering film posted a record $60 million in Thursday previews and was screened in a record 4,662 theaters. It was extremely well received, with an A+ CinemaScore (the third MCU film to do so after “The Avengers” and “Black Panther”) and a 96% “fresh” score from review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. AMC set attendance records on Saturday with more than 2.6 million guests, with 19 locations operating for 24 hours from Thursday night through Sunday.
In a single weekend, “Endgame” outgrossed the entire domestic runs of 13 Marvel Cinematic Universe titles including “Iron Man,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”
The film is just the second in history to be shot entirely with IMAX cameras and nearly doubled IMAX’s worldwide opening weekend record with $91.5 million in ticket sales. About 45% of the estimated $1.2 billion worldwide grosses were generated from 3-D ticket sales.
This is Marvel and Disney’s second billion-dollar release of 2019, along with “Captain Marvel,” and Marvel's eighth billion-dollar film ever. Marvel now holds the top two largest global debuts of all time (with “Avengers: Infinity War”), six of the top 10 domestic debuts and two of the top three international debuts.
Benefiting from its franchise affiliation, “Captain Marvel” climbed back into the No. 2 spot in its eighth weekend, earning $8 million for a cumulative $413.6 million.
In third place, Warner Bros.’ “The Curse of La Llorona” added $7.5 million in its second weekend (a 72% drop) for a cumulative $41.3 million.
At No. 4, Fox's “Breakthrough” added $6.3 million (a modest 44% drop) in its second week for a cumulative $26.1 million.
Rounding out the top five, Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” added $5.5 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $131.1 million.