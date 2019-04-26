Box office: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ breaks Thursday previews record, topping ‘Force Awakens’

“Avengers: Endgame” has already blasted through a box-office record.
The Disney/Marvel movie grossed $60 million domestically in Thursday night previews, topping the previous record-holder, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($57 million).
The superhero film is already an international blockbuster. It has collected $305 million from 25 countries where it opened this week, led by a record-breaking start in China, according to studio estimates. That brings the movie’s early worldwide total to $365 million.
Directed by the Russo brothers, “Endgame” is getting the widest release of all time (4,600 theaters). The “Infinity War” sequel is also the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s 22 movies, which kicked off with “Iron Man” in 2008. It is currently tracking to gross $950 million in its opening weekend worldwide, though it just might become the first movie in history to debut at $1 billion.