Box office: ‘Captain Marvel’ flies higher, further, faster with $153 million

Mar 10, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Brie Larson in a scene from "Captain Marvel." (Disney-Marvel Studios via AP)

In first place, Disney's highly anticipated "Captain Marvel" premiered with $153 million, the biggest opening weekend of 2019 so far, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.

The film also performed well overseas with $302 million, for a total of $455 million.

At No. 2, Universal's "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" added $14.7 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $119.7 million.

Lionsgate's "Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral" added $12 million in its second weekend (a 55% drop) for a cumulative $45.9 million.

In fourth place, Warner Bros.' "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" added $3.8 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $97.1 million.

Rounding out the top five, Fox's "Alita: Battle Angel" added $3.2 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $78.3 million.

