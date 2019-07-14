‘Spider-Man’ lands on top again at the box office, ‘Toy Story 4’ comes in second

Sony's "Spider-Man: Far From Home" continued to dominate the box office in its second weekend of release, adding $45.3 million (a hair above analyst predictions of $35 million to $45 million and a small 51% drop over last week) for a cumulative $274.5 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
Internationally, the film has earned $572.5 million for a global cumulative of $847 million.
"Far From Home" is the 23rd entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the film and fellow MCU properties "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame" helped to boost this year's overall box office, it remains down 8.7% compared to this time last year.
In second place, Disney's "Toy Story 4" added $20.7 million in its fourth weekend (at the low end of analyst projections of $20 million to $25 million) for a cumulative $346.4 million. Globally, the film currently stands at $771.1 million.
Paramount's horror film "Crawl" debuted in third place with $12 million, outperforming analyst projections of $10 million.
The $13-million film follows a father and daughter who are forced to ward off a relentless alligator attack after a Category 5 hurricane hits their Florida town. It was well-received by audiences and critics with a B CinemaScore and an 88% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
Also new this week, Fox's buddy comedy "Stuber" opened at No. 4 with $8 million, within range of analyst projections of $7 million to $10 million.
Following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, "Stuber" is the studio's first R-rated title since 2013's "The Fifth Estate."
The film stars Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista as an Uber driver and Los Angeles police officer, respectively, who become entangled in a police sting. It earned a B CinemaScore and a 47% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Rounding out the top five, Universal's "Yesterday" added $6.7 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $48.3 million.
In limited release, A24's Awkwafina-led comedy drama "The Farewell" opened in four locations to $351,330 for a huge per-screen average of $87,833. It currently stands at 100% "fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes.
Ahead of its North American debut next weekend, "The Lion King" opened with $54.7 million in China, surpassing the openings of Disney's previous live-action reimaginings "The Jungle Book," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Aladdin."