'Ralph' reigns over another sleepy weekend at the box office

Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet” presided over another slow box office weekend that saw no new wide releases and very little impact from the recently announced Golden Globes nominations.
Next weekend's box office should be more exciting, early figures indicate. The pre-release Globes nominations of films like "Mary Poppins Returns" (out Dec. 19) and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (out Friday) suggests that these and other potential blockbusters will be the big titles of the Christmas season.
This weekend, a one-night-only preview screening of Paramount's "Bumblebee" (out Dec. 21) sold out across 326 theaters in 100 markets. Internationally, Warner Bros.’ "Aquaman" opened in China with $93.6 million, breaking studio and industry records. The film opens in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 21.
”Ralph Breaks the Internet” added $16.1 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $140.9 million, according to figures from measurement firm Comscore.
In second place, Universal’s “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” earned an additional $15.2 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $223.5 million.
MGM’s “Creed II” maintained the No. 3 spot, adding $10.3 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $96.5 million.
At No. 4, the Warner Bros. film "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" added $6.8 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $145.2 million.
Rounding out the top five, Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which received a best picture nod from the Globes, earned $6 million in its sixth weekend in theaters for a cumulative $173.6 million.
The only film to receive a notable bump this weekend was Universal's "Green Book," which was nominated for five Golden Globes last week. The film expanded into an additional 116 theaters, landing at No. 7 in its fourth weekend and adding $3.8 million for a cumulative $20 million.
In limited release, Roadside Attractions' "Ben Is Back" earned $80,972 on four screens, a per-screen average of $20,243. The film earned an 84% "fresh" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes and will expand to about 30 additional locations next weekend.
Focus Features' "Mary Queen of Scots" earned $200,000 in four theaters for a solid per-screen average of $50,045. It earned a 68% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Neon's "Vox Lux" opened in six locations with $162,252, a per-screen average of $27,042. It earned a 66% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Fox Searchlight expanded "The Favourite" into 57 additional locations for a total of 91. The film, also up for multiple Golden Globes, earned $1.4 million in its third weekend, or a per-screen average of $15,714, and a cumulative $3.5 million.
Next week, Universal releases the action adventure "Mortal Engines," Warner Bros. unveils the crime drama "The Mule" and Sony and Columbia Pictures open the animated film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." In limited release, Annapurna Pictures premieres Barry Jenkins’ "If Beale Street Could Talk."