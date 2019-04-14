Box office: ‘Shazam!’ holds onto top spot as ‘Little’ tops ‘Hellboy’

Four new wide releases were not enough to unseat Warner Bros.' "Shazam!" from the top spot at the box office this weekend.
The superhero origin story, which stars Zachary Levi as the titular hero, came in first place for the second weekend in a row, adding $25.1 million (a 53% drop) for a cumulative $94.9 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Globally, the film has earned $258.8 million.
In second place, Universal's body-swap comedy "Little" opened with $15.5 million.
The $20-million movie, produced by and starring "black-ish" actress Marsai Martin, follows a tech executive (Regina Hall) who transforms back into her younger self (Martin) after an encounter with an amateur magician. Martin made history on the project as the youngest executive producer in Hollywood history.
The film earned mixed reviews with a B+ CinemaScore and a 49% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
Lionsgate's "Hellboy" debuted at No. 3 with a disappointing $12 million.
The R-rated reboot, directed by Neil Marshall, was poorly received with a C rating on CinemaScore and a 15% "rotten" rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Lionsgate acquired U.S. and U.K. rights for the character from Millenium Media, which financed the project.
In fourth place, Paramount's "Pet Sematary" added $10 million in its second weekend (a 59% drop) for a cumulative $41.1 million.
Rounding out the top five, Disney's "Dumbo" added $9.2 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $89.9 million.
At No. 6, Disney’s “Captain Marvel” added $8.6 million in its sixth weekend for a cumulative $386.5 million.
Universal’s “Us” added $6.9 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $163.5 million, landing in seventh place.
Also new this week, Aviron's YA romance "After" came in at No. 8 with $6.2 million. Based on Anna Todd’s Harry Styles-inspired fan fiction novel, garnered a B Cinemascore, but the film was not screened for critics. Post-release reviews have not been kind with a 13% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Laika and United Artists Releasing's stop-motion animation "Missing Link" struggled to find an audience, opening at No. 9 with $5.8 million.
With voices by Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana, it earned a B+ CinemaScore and an 89% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
In 10th place, STX Entertainment’s “The Best of Enemies” added $2 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $8.1 million.
In limited release, Bleecker Street opened “Teen Spirit,” starring Elle Fanning, in four locations with $44,361, a per-screen average of $11,090. It earned a 69% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Gunpowder & Sky debuted “Her Smell” with Elisabeth Moss in three locations with $39,058, a per-screen average of $13,019. It earned an 87% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Greenwich Entertainment released the historical comedy “Wild Nights With Emily” in three locations with $33,000, a per-screen average of $11,000. It earned a 95% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
This week, Warner Bros. opens the horror film "The Curse of La Llorana." Neon opens the drama "Little Woods" in limited release.