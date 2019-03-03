Box office: ‘Madea Family Funeral’ overperforms; ‘Green Book’ surges after best picture win

Other Oscar winners that saw a notable bump this weekend include Sony's animated feature winner "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," which added 1,661 locations (for a total of 2,404) and $2.1 million in its 12th weekend for a cumulative $187.4 million and Warner Bros.' "A Star Is Born," which added 490 locations and $1.8 million in its 22nd weekend for a cumulative $213 million.