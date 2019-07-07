‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ follows Marvel tradition with No. 1 debut

After two weeks of dominance, Disney's "Toy Story 4" was knocked from the top spot at the weekend box office by Sony and Marvel's “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”
The third Marvel Cinematic Universe release of the year, "Far From Home" opened with $39.3 million on Tuesday before earning $93.6 million Friday through Sunday for a cumulative $185 million through the weekend, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore, well above analyst predictions of $125 million.
Internationally, it earned $395 million for a global cumulative of $580 million.
The result is a rare win in what has so far been a summer dominated by franchise fatigue. While movies like "Men in Black: International," "Dark Phoenix" and "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" have disappointed both critically and commercially, Marvel's films have consistently performed well, with "Avengers: Endgame" continuing to do business after 11 weeks in theaters.
"Toy Story 4" added $34.3 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $306.5 million. Internationally, the film earned $43.1 million for a worldwide cumulative of $650 million.
Also new this week, A24's “Midsommar” earned $6.5 million over the weekend after its Wednesday opening for a cumulative $10.9 million, within range of analyst projections of $8 million to $10 million.