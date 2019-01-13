Kevin Hart and the ‘The Upside’ topples ‘Aquaman’ from top box office spot

The release of STX Entertainment’s “The Upside” jolted a slow post-holiday box office back to life, knocking “Aquaman” from the top spot after three weekends at No. 1, according to estimates from Comscore.
The film debuted in first place with $19.6 million, well above analyst predictions of $10 million.
The film stars Kevin Hart as a live-in home health aide who befriends a paralyzed billionaire, played by Bryan Cranston in this remake of the French film “The Intouchables.”
The film’s success is surprising following Hart’s recent controversy surrounding his prospective Oscars hosting gig. The comedian dropped out of the role after Hart’s homophobic tweets resurfaced from years prior. The over-performance of the film proves Hart’s huge box office draw despite a high-profile controversy, mirrored by the Golden Globe success of “Bohemian Rhapsody” despite director Bryan Singer’s fall from grace.
Also surprising is the film’s ability to bounce back from original distributor the Weinstein Co.’s bankruptcy. STX made a deal with Lantern Entertainment, the firm that bought the remains of the embattled studio, to release the film.
STX Entertainment scores its first No. 1 with “The Upside.”
In second place, “Aquaman” earned $17.3 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $287.9 million. The film also crossed the $1-billion threshold globally, only the fifth Warner Bros. film to do so.
Sony Pictures’ “A Dog's Way Home” opened at No. 3 with $11.3 million, above analysts’ predictions of $9 million to $10 million.
The $18-million film follows a rescue pup who travels 400 miles to be reunited with her owners.
At No. 4, the studio’s “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” earned $9 million in its fifth weekend for a cumulative $147.8 million.
Rounding out the top five, the studio’s “Escape Room" earned $8.9 million in its second weekend for a cumulative $32.4 million.
Also new this week, Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures’ sci-fi thriller “Replicas" opened with $2.5 million, well under analysts' already weak projection of $6 million.