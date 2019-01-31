As Brad Bird prepares for Cinematheque honor, the ‘Incredibles 2’ director looks to what’s next

At age 11, Bird was lucky enough to get a tour of Walt Disney Studios where he met two of Disney’s legendary Nine Old Men — animators Frank Thomas and Ollie Johnston. When they learned he had started an animated film and wanted to be an animator when he grew up, “they gave me this little smile that I still remember. It’s burned into my retinas because it seemed to be ‘Yeah, in two weeks you’re going to lose interest, kid, and we’ll never see you again.’”