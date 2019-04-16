Review: Chrissy Metz powers medical miracle drama ‘Breakthrough’

But what distinguishes the film is the daring depiction of a complex, flawed, fierce and faithful woman. Joyce is devoted to her family, but she turns up her nose at the new pastor in town, the ultra-hip Jason (Topher Grace), with his slick haircut and trendy wardrobe. Outspoken and overprotective, she admonishes anyone who doesn't speak positivity into John's environment, refusing to hear anything other than “full recovery.” Her loyalty is impressive, but her delivery is less than graceful. Her husband begs her to incorporate a little softness, to surrender some mental and emotional control.