Review: Indonesian action movie 'Buffalo Boys' trivializes history

Lastly, a word about slow motion. Is this the most overused tool in the genre director’s quiver? Are filmmakers worried that we’re going to miss something? Is the movie only an hour long otherwise? Did the massive close-up of the guy spitting into the lens need to be cranked down to half-speed? That cutaway to boots taking a few steps? Is this a secret underwater world? Have I taken this comment as far as it can go? As in, belaboring it? Are you ready to move on? Did … I … make … my … point?