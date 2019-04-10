Jim Jarmusch’s ‘The Dead Don’t Die’ to open Cannes Film Festival

Along with earlier industry reports that Cannes will see the world premieres of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, and Dexter Fletcher’s “Rocketman,” an Elton John biopic starring Taron Egerton, the Jarmusch news suggests that Hollywood may have an especially strong presence on Cannes’ storied Boulevard de la Croisette this year. The director Alejandro González Iñárritu will serve as president of the competition jury.