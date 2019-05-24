Abdellatif Kechiche’s ‘Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo’ is the disaster of the Cannes Film Festival

Even those who slammed “Blue Is the Warmest Color” as a particularly toxic example of the male gaze at work had to concede that the movie was more than the sum of its sex scenes. It was a credible and moving love story, for one, built on two raw, enveloping performances — especially from Exarchopoulos, who disappeared into the role of a young woman growing up, emotionally and intellectually, before our eyes. Kechiche seemed at least as interested in the condition of Adèle’s mind and heart as he was in the shape of her body.