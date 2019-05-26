One thing the Cannes Film Festival jury got right: Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' victory

No less than “Parasite,” all three of these runner-up films tackle deep-rooted social ills through the prism of genre. Something similar could be said of “Young Ahmed,” which received the jury’s directing prize for Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne. The Dardenne brothers are as beloved figures in world cinema as Almodóvar, and their neo-neorealist aesthetic has been arguably much more influential. Their latest, a portrait of religious extremism in the guise of a thriller, was not one of their finest. But it does have the brothers’ usual shivery command of suspense, which makes its dearth of psychological insight all the more disappointing.