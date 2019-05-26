Cannes: Times critics on everything you need to know about this year’s festival

Interestingly, Malick and Tarantino are two of five Palme d’Or winners who had films back in competition this year, not all of them good. Ken Loach served up more Loachian misery-by-the-yard with “Sorry We Missed You.” The great Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne disappointed with “Young Ahmed,” a tense but unrevealing portrait of a radicalized Muslim youth plotting an act of violence — not that it stopped them from winning a directing prize from the jury to go along with (deep breath) the two Palmes, two acting prizes, one Grand Prix and one screenwriting prize that their films have won before at this festival.