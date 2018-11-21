Reviews: Surprisingly touching 'Narcissister Organ Player' and other documentaries

There are multitudes contained within the artist known as Narcissister and within her truly daring work — a blend of dance, sculpture, burlesque, drag and corporeal exploration that the New York Times has referred to as “avant-porn.” She uses her body but never shows her face, wearing the mask that allows her to so boldly grapple with cultural constructions of sexual and racial identity. Much of her work is inspired by the life of her mother, a Jew from Morocco who married an African American man from Watts.